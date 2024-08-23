Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in V2X were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in V2X by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in V2X by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in V2X by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in V2X by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $55.19 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

