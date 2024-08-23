Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ASB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

