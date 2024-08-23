Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 57.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 56.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

