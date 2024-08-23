Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.07 Million Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SD opened at $13.19 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

