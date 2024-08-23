Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.95.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

