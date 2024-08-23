Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.23 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PWR opened at $267.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

