Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $914,000 Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.