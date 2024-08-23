Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $950,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $54,071,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

