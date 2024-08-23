Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $964,000 Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MarineMax by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $669.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

