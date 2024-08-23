Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.