Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

FLUT opened at $209.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.23. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

