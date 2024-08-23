Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 959.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 55.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 269,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 339.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,464 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 67.1% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 167,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 23.1% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 284,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.56. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

