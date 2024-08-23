Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,367 shares of company stock valued at $24,180,042 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

