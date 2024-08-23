Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $995,000 in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.53 million, a P/E ratio of 592.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

