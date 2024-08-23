Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.