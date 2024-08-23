Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 622,624 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in HP by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

