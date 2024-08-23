Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Down 1.1 %

THRY opened at $18.04 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $646.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.