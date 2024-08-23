Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 4,160 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

