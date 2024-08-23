Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $217.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.