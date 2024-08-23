Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 135,039 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 135,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095 shares of company stock valued at $159,887 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $30.24 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

