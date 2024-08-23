Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 319,027 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319,027 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.