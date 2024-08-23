Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 357 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $305.83 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

