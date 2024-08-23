Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,558 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

