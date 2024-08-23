Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $50.28 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

