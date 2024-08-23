Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

