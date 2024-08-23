Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,365 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOV opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.