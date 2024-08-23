Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Vicor worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $37.42 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

