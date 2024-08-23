Assurant, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2024 earnings at $16.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.16 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a one year low of $136.15 and a one year high of $190.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,179,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

