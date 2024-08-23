ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.86. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

