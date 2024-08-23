Aterian (LON:ATN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.83. The firm has a market cap of £7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

