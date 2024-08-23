Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of AEP opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of C$9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

