Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,247,200.16 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $1,247,200.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,411,962.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $1,398,450.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.6 %

TEAM stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

