Atmos Energy (ATO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO):

8/15/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2024 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2024 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2024 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2024 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

