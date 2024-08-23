Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Down 2.6%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 price target on shares of Aton Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$24.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

