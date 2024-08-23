Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,450 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLM. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

