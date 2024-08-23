Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,829 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $3,027,741. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $120.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

