Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.