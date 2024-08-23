Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

