Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Dover by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

NYSE DOV opened at $181.57 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

