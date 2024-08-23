Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 258.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

