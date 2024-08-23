Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,189 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $77.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

