Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 13,418 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,521,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2,807.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 397,922 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000.

FMAR stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $734.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

