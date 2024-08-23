Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 103.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,838.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 18,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $542.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.09.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

