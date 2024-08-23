Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

AMP stock opened at $433.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.59 and a 200 day moving average of $422.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.