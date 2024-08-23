Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,487,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

