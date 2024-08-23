Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

PJAN opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

