Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FENY stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

