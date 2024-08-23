Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

