Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 107,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

