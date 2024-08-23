Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day moving average is $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

